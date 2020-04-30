Market Overview

Altra Industrial Motion: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2020
Shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) were unchanged at $26.86 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 18.75% over the past year to $0.65, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $434,200,000 lower by 10.07% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $406,190,000.

Looking Ahead

Altra Industrial Motion hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 09:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.altramotion.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2156640&sessionid=1&key=B8FDC1428BD11AB24668D9A1F3B4BBAC&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $38.43

52-week low: $12.00

Price action over last quarter: down 26.23%

Company Description

Altra Industrial Motion Corp is a United States-based company that designs, manufactures, and markets mechanical power transmission components. The company's reportable segments are Power Transmission Technologies which includes Couplings, Clutches and Brakes, Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes, and Gearings; and Automation and Specialty segment consist of Kollmorgen, Portescap, Thomson, and Jacobs Vehicle Systems. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Power Transmission Technologies segment.

 

