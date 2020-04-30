Market Overview

ConnectOne Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2020 8:04am   Comments
Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) were unchanged at $16.33 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 69.39% over the past year to $0.15, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.44.

Revenue of $55,281,000 rose by 22.98% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $55,170,000.

Outlook

ConnectOne Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

ConnectOne Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 09:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cnob/mediaframe/37618/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $26.50

Company's 52-week low was at $8.86

Price action over last quarter: down 34.29%

Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc is a holding company. The company through its holding provides banking services including lending, depository, and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. It is managed as one segment: a community bank. It generates revenue from net interest income.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

