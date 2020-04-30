MGP Ingredients: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) were unaffected at $40.99 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 7.02% year over year to $0.61, which beat the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $99,082,000 higher by 11.21% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $87,670,000.

Guidance

MGP Ingredients hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 12:02 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/mgpi/mediaframe/37102/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $88.63

Company's 52-week low was at $21.64

Price action over last quarter: Up 43.93%

Company Profile

MGP Ingredients Inc is a producer and supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. MGP is also a top producer of high-quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. Distillery Products provides distillery co-products, such as distillers feed, fuel grade alcohol, and corn oil; and warehouse services, including barrel put away, storage, and retrieval services. It derives most of its revenue from Distillery products segment.