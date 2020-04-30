Recap: Imax Q1 Earnings

Shares of Imax (NYSE:IMAX) were mostly flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 366.67% year over year to ($0.48), which missed the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $34,902,000 lower by 56.48% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $43,240,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Imax hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 07:03 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2ec5xuxc

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $25.75

52-week low: $6.01

Price action over last quarter: down 25.58%

Company Profile

Imax is now primarily a technology hardware and brand-licensing company that does not operate the vast majority of Imax theaters. Instead, the firm generates revenue via selling and leasing the required proprietary equipment and via fees for digitally remastering standard films into the proprietary Imax format. The firm has expanded from 210 commercial theaters in 2008 to over 950 today and increased the annual number of Imax releases from 13 in 2007 to 46 in 2015.