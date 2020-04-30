Market Overview

Recap: Altisource Portfolio Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2020 7:13am   Comments
Shares of Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS) were unchanged at $8.02 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 64.58% year over year to $0.17, which beat the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $113,176,000 less by 31.41% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $122,150,000.

Outlook

Altisource Portfolio hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Altisource Portfolio hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hukok66a

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $25.11

Company's 52-week low was at $6.00

Price action over last quarter: down 23.62%

Company Description

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following segments: The Mortgage Market segment provides loan servicers and originators with marketplaces, services, and technologies that span the mortgage lifecycle; The Real Estate Market segment provides real estate consumers and rental property investors with marketplaces and services that span the real estate lifecycle; The Other Businesses, Corporate and Eliminations segment includes asset recovery management services and customer relationship management services as well as information technology infrastructure management services.

 

Earnings News

