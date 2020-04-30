Recap: WESCO International Q1 Earnings

Shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) slipped 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 2.15% year over year to $0.91, which missed the estimate of $0.96.

Revenue of $1,969,000,000 rose by 0.41% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,990,000,000.

Looking Ahead

WESCO International hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1120/33980

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $61.32

52-week low: $13.52

Price action over last quarter: down 39.85%

Company Description

Wesco International is a value-added industrial distributor that operates across four distinct end markets: industrial (36% of sales), construction (33%), utility (16%), and commercial, institutional, and government (15%). The company offers more than 1 million products to its 70,000 active customers through a distribution network of 500 branches and 10 distribution centers. Although Wesco generates almost all of its sales in North America, the company has a global reach, with operations in 15 other countries. After Wesco acquires Anixter in 2020, the firm's pro forma revenue will increase to over $17 billion, and the combined entity will easily surpass W.W. Grainger as the largest industrial distributor in the United States.