1-800-Flowers.com: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) rose 10% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 7.69% year over year to ($0.14), which beat the estimate of ($0.17).

Revenue of $278,776,000 up by 12.22% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $266,980,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 11:05 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/flws/mediaframe/37324/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $21.77

Company's 52-week low was at $11.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.09%

Company Profile

1-800 Flowers.com Inc is a United-States-based provider of gourmet food & gift baskets, consumer floral, and BloomNet wire service. Gourmet food & gift baskets and consumer floral jointly account for the majority of the company's total revenue. The company provides a broad range of merchandise, including fresh flowers, premium, fruits, popcorn, specialty treats, cookies and baked gifts, premium chocolates, confectionery, gift baskets, premium English muffins, steaks and chops, and others. The company offers products through omnichannel and multiple brands, such as Harry & David, The Popcorn Factory, Cheryl's, Fannie May, 1-800-Baskets.com, Wolferman's, Fruit Bouquets by 1800Flowers.com, and Stock Yards. The company's BloomNet Wire Service provides products and services for florists.