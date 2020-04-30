Recap: Unitil Q1 Earnings

Shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 8.93% year over year to $1.02, which missed the estimate of $1.05.

Revenue of $130,400,000 less by 14.27% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $144,500,000.

Guidance

Unitil hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 08:01 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vp969vnn

Price Action

52-week high: $65.76

52-week low: $39.33

Price action over last quarter: down 10.86%

Company Description

Unitil Corp is a holding company, through its subsidiaries it is engaged in local distribution of electricity and natural gas throughout its service territories in the states of New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine. It reports three segments namely utility gas operations, utility electric operations and non-regulated.