Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Precision Drilling: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2020 7:05am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) rose over 13% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 0.00% year over year to ($0.01), which beat the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $283,095,000 lower by 13.04% year over year, which missed the estimate of $308,310,000.

Looking Ahead

Precision Drilling hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Precision Drilling hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 01:01 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4pizhjpz

Price Action

52-week high: $2.63

52-week low: $0.27

Price action over last quarter: down 60.88%

Company Profile

Precision Drilling is a leader in North American oil and gas services. Precision is Canada's market leader in contract drilling, and expanded in to the United States with the purchase of Grey Wolf. In addition to more than 250 land rigs, the company also offers completions, workover, maintenance, and abandonment services with more than 235 service rigs. The trust also offers equipment rentals, rig-site camps, and catering.

 

Related Articles (PDS)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com