Precision Drilling: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) rose over 13% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 0.00% year over year to ($0.01), which beat the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $283,095,000 lower by 13.04% year over year, which missed the estimate of $308,310,000.

Looking Ahead

Precision Drilling hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Precision Drilling hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 01:01 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4pizhjpz

Price Action

52-week high: $2.63

52-week low: $0.27

Price action over last quarter: down 60.88%

Company Profile

Precision Drilling is a leader in North American oil and gas services. Precision is Canada's market leader in contract drilling, and expanded in to the United States with the purchase of Grey Wolf. In addition to more than 250 land rigs, the company also offers completions, workover, maintenance, and abandonment services with more than 235 service rigs. The trust also offers equipment rentals, rig-site camps, and catering.