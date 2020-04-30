10 Stocks To Watch For April 30, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $4.65 billion before the opening bell. McDonald's shares rose 1% to $189.60 in pre-market trading.

Analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) to post quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $54.54 billion after the closing bell. Apple shares rose 1.5% to $291.91 in pre-market trading.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) reported better-than-expected revenue for its first quarter, while earnings misses estimates. Daily active users rose 11% year-over-year, while monthly active users surged 10% year-over-year. Facebook shares jumped 9% to $211.53 in the pre-market trading session.

Before the opening bell, Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $6.12 billion. Kraft Heinz shares dropped 10.4% to $27.36 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts are expecting Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) to have earned $0.10 per share on revenue of $775.96 million in the latest quarter. Twitter will release earnings before the opening bell. Twitter shares gained 6.1% to $32.98 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

