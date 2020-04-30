10 Stocks To Watch For April 30, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $4.65 billion before the opening bell. McDonald's shares rose 1% to $189.60 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) to post quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $54.54 billion after the closing bell. Apple shares rose 1.5% to $291.91 in pre-market trading.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) reported better-than-expected revenue for its first quarter, while earnings misses estimates. Daily active users rose 11% year-over-year, while monthly active users surged 10% year-over-year. Facebook shares jumped 9% to $211.53 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $6.12 billion. Kraft Heinz shares dropped 10.4% to $27.36 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) to have earned $0.10 per share on revenue of $775.96 million in the latest quarter. Twitter will release earnings before the opening bell. Twitter shares gained 6.1% to $32.98 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its third quarter. Microsoft shares gained 2.6% to $182.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) to report quarterly loss at $2.33 per share on revenue of $8.94 billion before the opening bell. American Airlines shares climbed 6.1% to $13.40 in pre-market trading.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported a surprise profit for its first quarter, also surpassing analysts’ estimates on Wednesday. Tesla shaugghiiuilres climbed 8.2% to $865.95 in the pre-market trading session.
- After the closing bell, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $6.26 per share on revenue of $73.59 billion. Amazon.com shares rose 1.8% to $2,415.03 in pre-market trading.
- QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported upbeat results for its second quarter on Wednesday. QUALCOMM shares rose 3% to $81.35 in the pre-market trading session.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas