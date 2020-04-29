Strategic Education: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) gained over 4% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 27.11% year over year to $2.11, which beat the estimate of $1.99.

Revenue of $265,302,000 higher by 7.62% year over year, which beat the estimate of $261,950,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 29, 2020

Time: 12:04 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/amrkoy7z

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $189.79

Company's 52-week low was at $108.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.65%

Company Description

Strategic Education Inc is engaged in providing educational services. It offers flexible and affordable associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral programs. Strategic Education provides courses in the eastern United States. The group operates through segments namely: Strayer University Segment, Capella University Segment, Non-Degree Programs Segment.