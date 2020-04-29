Strategic Education: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) gained over 4% after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 27.11% year over year to $2.11, which beat the estimate of $1.99.
Revenue of $265,302,000 higher by 7.62% year over year, which beat the estimate of $261,950,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 29, 2020
Time: 12:04 PM ET
Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/amrkoy7z
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $189.79
Company's 52-week low was at $108.90
Price action over last quarter: Up 0.65%
Company Description
Strategic Education Inc is engaged in providing educational services. It offers flexible and affordable associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral programs. Strategic Education provides courses in the eastern United States. The group operates through segments namely: Strayer University Segment, Capella University Segment, Non-Degree Programs Segment.