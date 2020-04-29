Recap: KBR Q1 Earnings

Shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) were lat after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 8.33% over the past year to $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $1,537,000,000 rose by 14.70% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,460,000,000.

Looking Ahead

KBR hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

KBR hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2020

Time: 12:03 PM ET

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $31.92

Company's 52-week low was at $12.00

Price action over last quarter: down 31.29%

Company Overview

KBR (formerly Kellogg, Brown & Root) is global provider of technology, integrated engineering, procurement, and construction delivery, and operations and maintenance services. The company's business is organized into three segments: Government solutions, technology solutions, and energy solutions. KBR has customers in more than 75 countries, with operations in 40, and employs 36,000 people. The firm generated $5.6 billion in revenue and $362 million in operating income in 2019.