Republic First Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) rose 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 200.00% over the past year to ($0.01), which beat the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $27,299,000 up by 12.96% year over year, which beat the estimate of $26,330,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2020

Time: 01:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: http://investors.myrepublicbank.com/event

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $5.37

52-week low: $1.80

Price action over last quarter: down 41.74%

Company Description

Republic First Bancorp Inc is an American state-chartered bank. It is principally a holding company for Republic First Bank. The bank offers a range of credit and depository banking products and services, such as consumer and commercial deposit accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, secured and unsecured commercial loans, real estate loans, automobile loans, mortgages, and other products. It operates in the reportable segment of Community banking.