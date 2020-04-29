Recap: Farmers National Banc Q1 Earnings

Shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) remained unaffected at $12.10 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 13.33% year over year to $0.34.

Revenue of $30,017,000 rose by 13.34% year over year.

Guidance

Farmers National Banc hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $16.50

Company's 52-week low was at $10.32

Price action over last quarter: down 23.61%

Company Overview

Farmers National Banc Corp is a US-based bank holding company. The company and its subsidiaries operate in the domestic banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance and financial management industries. Its business consists of owning and supervising its subsidiaries. Farmers' business activities are primarily aggregated in three lines of business, the Bank segment, the Trust segment. The company operates only in the United States. It has its operations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Wayne, Medina, and Cuyahoga Counties in Ohio, and Beaver County in Pennsylvania.