Recap: Peabody Energy Q1 Earnings

Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) fell 3.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 213.91% over the past year to ($1.31), which missed the estimate of ($1.01).

Revenue of $846,200,000 less by 32.36% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $830,970,000.

Looking Ahead

Peabody Energy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Peabody Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 29, 2020

Time: 12:02 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://attglobal.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1302982&tp_key=a489ae5b01

Price Action

52-week high: $30.54

Company's 52-week low was at $2.51

Price action over last quarter: down 66.48%

Company Overview

Peabody Energy mines and sells coal through approximately 21 coal mines in the United States and Australia. Peabody also markets and brokers coal, both as principal and agent, and trades coal and freight-related contracts through offices in China, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. The company operates in the following segment: Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining and Corporate and Other.