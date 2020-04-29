Recap: Dine Brands Global Q1 Earnings

Shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) rose 6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 23.68% over the past year to $1.45, which beat the estimate of $1.41.

Revenue of $206,884,000 less by 12.77% year over year, which missed the estimate of $219,310,000.

Looking Ahead

Dine Brands Global hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 29, 2020

Time: 01:05 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d3jdnqvt

Price Action

52-week high: $104.47

52-week low: $14.16

Price action over last quarter: down 57.88%

Company Overview

Dine Brands Global Inc owns and franchises thousands of restaurants under the Applebee's and International House of Pancakes names. Almost all company restaurants are located in the United States and franchised. Royalty revenue, which the company gets from franchisees based on franchisees' sales, accounts for roughly three quarters of total company revenue. The company also earns revenue by leasing restaurant sites to franchisees. The company has four reportable segments such as franchise operations, (an aggregation of Applebee's and IHOP franchise operations), rental operations, financing operations and company-operated restaurant operations.