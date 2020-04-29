Tupperware Brands: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 63.33% over the past year to $0.33, which missed the estimate of $0.56.

Revenue of $375,900,000 less by 22.86% year over year, which missed the estimate of $396,580,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Tupperware Brands hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 29, 2020

Time: 01:04 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ouwwuko6

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $24.16

52-week low: $1.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.37%

Company Overview

Tupperware Brands Corp manufactures and sells a variety of kitchen, home storage, and beauty products. The firm sells food preparation, storage, and serving products as well as cookware and microfiber textiles under the Tupperware brand name. The company also sells beauty products that include skin and hair care products, cosmetics, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products. The company's products are sold through the direct-to-consumer channel via an independent sales force outside of traditional retail store locations. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on geography Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and South America. More revenue comes from the Asia-Pacific region than any other geographic region.