Recap: Blue Apron Q1 Earnings

Shares of Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) fell over 12% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 4933.33% year over year to ($1.51), which missed the estimate of ($1.50).

Revenue of $101,857,000 lower by 28.21% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $107,500,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2020

Time: 08:02 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/aprn/mediaframe/37252/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $28.84

52-week low: $0.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 187.50%

Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings Inc is a United States-based company involved in discovering new recipes, ingredients, and cooking techniques to prepare meals which are sent along with fresh, seasonal ingredients, directly to customers. The company offers its customers two flexible plans, 2?Serving Plan and 4-Serving Plan. Its recipes are accompanied by printed and digital content, including how-to-cook instructions and the stories of its suppliers and specialty ingredients. The company also sells wine, cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items.