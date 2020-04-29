Recap: Costamare Q1 Earnings

Shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 125.00% year over year to $0.27, which were in line with the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $121,404,000 higher by 7.46% year over year, which missed the estimate of $130,640,000.

Outlook

Costamare hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 29, 2020

Time: 01:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.costamare.com/results

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $10.85

Company's 52-week low was at $3.16

Price action over last quarter: down 37.88%

Company Overview

Costamare Inc is an owner of containerships in Monaco. It provides marine transportation services by chartering its container vessels to liner operators under long, medium and short-term time charters. The company's fleet of vessels includes Cosco Guangzhou, Cosco Ningbo, Cosco Yantian, Vantage, Valor, Valiant and Maersk Kobe, and among others. Costamare provides services to ocean carriers that demand a high standard of safety and reliability. It generates its revenues from time charters.