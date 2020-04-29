Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Earnings, Fed Decision

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2020 6:11am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Earnings, Fed Decision

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA), General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA). Gross Domestic Product report for the first quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while the pending home sales index for March is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Federal Open Market Committee will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET, while the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The U.S. is now the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic with the highest number of cases and deaths around the world. Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S. exceeded 1,012,580 with around 58,350 deaths. Spain confirmed a total of over 232,120 cases, while Italy reported a total of at least 201,500 confirmed cases.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 199 points to 24,244 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 28.05 points to 2,895.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 98.5 points to 8,818.25.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1.7% to trade at $23.12 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 13.1% to trade at $13.96 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.5%, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.1% and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.2%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.7%, while French CAC 40 Index slipped 0.1%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.06%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.28%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.44% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 1.4%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at BMO Capital downgraded United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) from Market Perform to Underperform and lowered the price target from $95 to $85.

United Parcel Service shares rose 0.2% to $96.65 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales surpassed expectations.
  • Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE: BX) purchased a 10% stake in Australia based casino operator Crown Resorts.
  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported a wider-than-expected loss for it first quarter on Tuesday.
  • Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported downbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA + BX)

Buyout Hopes Raised As Blackstone Picks Up $360M Stake In Australian Casino Operator Crown
Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2020
10 Stocks To Watch For April 29, 2020
Southwest Airlines CEO On 'Breathtaking' March Declines, Financial Plans
New Aircraft Recruited For COVID Mission; Air Cargo Gets Window Seat
Benzinga Pro's Top 4 Stocks To Watch For Tues., Apr. 28, 2020: BA, FFIV, EW, ATIF
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: A Peek Into The MarketsEarnings News Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com