Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2020 4:50am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.
  • The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.59 per share on revenue of $17.30 billion.
  • General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $20.23 billion.
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.51 per share on revenue of $8.54 billion.
  • Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.
  • General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $9.25 billion.
  • The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.94 per share on revenue of $4.12 billion.
  • Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
  • Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.2 billion.
  • Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
  • Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $4.06 billion.
  • Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion.
  • Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion.
  • Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.48 per share on revenue of $28.59 billion.
  • Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $865.88 million.
  • Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.68 per share on revenue of $18.46 billion.
  • Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
  • Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion.
  • KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
  • Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $8.25 billion.
  • Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.
  • Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
  • Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
  • Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $396.58 million.
  • Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $18.66 billion.
  • Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.
  • CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
  • Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
  • Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.8 billion.
  • AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $5.90 billion.
  • Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $440.25 million.
  • Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.
  • Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $821.47 million.
  • United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $344.33 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $33.99 billion.
  • Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $17.50 billion.
  • QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $5.05 billion.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $6.04 billion.
  • eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.
  • Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $15.71 billion.
  • United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
  • Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $5.50 billion.
  • Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.
  • The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: HIG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $5.21 billion.
  • CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.15 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
  • Primerica, Inc. (NYSE: PRI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $530.62 million.
  • Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $762.77 million.
  • Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
  • Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $787.34 million.
  • ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
  • Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE: CCI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

