10 Stocks To Watch For April 29, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Analysts expect Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to post quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $33.99 billion after the closing bell. Microsoft shares gained 1.5% to $172.39 in after-hours trading.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported downbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company's same-store sales declined 10% during the quarter. Starbucks shares dropped 1.2% to $77.78 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics shares gained 0.6% to $137.24 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) to have earned $1.73 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion in the latest quarter. Mastercard will release earnings before the markets open. Mastercard shares gained 0.8% to $266.80 in after-hours trading.

