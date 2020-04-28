AMD Reports Q1 Sales Beat

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) reported first-quarterly earnings of 18 cents per share, which met the analyst consensus estimate. This is an increase over earnings of 6 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.79 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.78 billion by 0.56%. This is a 40.72% increase over sales of $1.272 billion the same period last year.

AMD seesm second-quarter sales of $1.75-$1.95 billion versus a $1.92 billion estimate.

Advanced Micro Devices shares were trading down 4.8% at $52.80 in Tuesday’s after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $59.27 and a 52-week low of $26.03.