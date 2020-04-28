Recap: UBS Group Q1 Earnings

Shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) moved higher by 6% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 43.33% over the past year to $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.38.

Revenue of $7,934,000,000 rose by 9.92% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,830,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $13.55

52-week low: $7.48

Price action over last quarter: down 18.99%

Company Description

UBS is the world's largest wealth manager and is the product of multiple mergers over the years. Apart from wealth and asset management, it operates a universal bank in Switzerland and a global investment bank.