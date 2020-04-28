Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: UBS Group Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2020 12:26pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) moved higher by 6% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 43.33% over the past year to $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.38.

Revenue of $7,934,000,000 rose by 9.92% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,830,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $13.55

52-week low: $7.48

Price action over last quarter: down 18.99%

Company Description

UBS is the world's largest wealth manager and is the product of multiple mergers over the years. Apart from wealth and asset management, it operates a universal bank in Switzerland and a global investment bank.

 

Related Articles (UBS)

6 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
UBS Sees April, May Freight 'Falloff'
11 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
51 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com