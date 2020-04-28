Market Overview

Recap: Banco Santander Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2020 12:19pm   Comments
Shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:BSBR) rose 13% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 8.33% year over year to $0.11.

Revenue of $2,585,000,000 lower by 26.44% year over year.

Outlook

Banco Santander hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $12.85

Company's 52-week low was at $4.00

Price action over last quarter: down 52.33%

Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA is part of Santander Group, a Spanish bank present also in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Chile. The bank's operations are divided into two major divisions: commercial banking, which includes retail activities, such as personal and small and medium enterprises; and wholesale, focused on large companies and operations in the capital market. The bank has commercial, investment, credit, and financing operations and also exchange, mortgage lending, leasing, credit cards, and securities brokerage. Its operations are in Brazil and internationally.

 

