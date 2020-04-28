Recap: Roper Technologies Q1 Earnings

Shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) moved higher by 3% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 7.58% year over year to $3.05, which beat the estimate of $2.91.

Revenue of $1,353,000,000 up by 5.05% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,310,000,000.

Guidance

Roper Technologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 09:01 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ssyoyddt

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $395.00

Company's 52-week low was at $240.00

Price action over last quarter: down 14.77%

Company Description

Roper is a diversified technology company that operates out of four segments: Application Software, Network Software & Systems, Measurement & Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies. The firm's culture emphasizes acquiring asset-light, cash-generative businesses. Roper then reinvests this excess cash in businesses that yield incrementally higher rates of return. While the firm's businesses are managed in a decentralized manner, Roper does not passively manage its portfolio. Instead, Roper manages its businesses through the Socratic method and empowers decision-makers through group executive coaching. Roper has now rotated a clear majority of its business from legacy industrial products into technology software in mature, niche markets with large quantities of deferred revenue.