Sirius XM Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) rose 2.50% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 40.00% over the past year to $0.07, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $1,952,000,000 higher by 11.93% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,930,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Sirius XM Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 03:03 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wdakyk6z

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $7.40

52-week low: $4.11

Price action over last quarter: down 19.80%

Company Description

SiriusXM Holdings is now composed of two businesses: SiriusXM and Pandora. SiriusXM transmits music, talk shows, sports, and news via its two satellite radio networks, primarily to consumers in vehicles who pay a subscription fee. The firm's radios come preinstalled on a wide range of light vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. The firm acquired Pandora Media in February 2019 via an all-stock transaction. Pandora is a streaming music platform that offers an ad-supported radio option and a paid on-demand service. Liberty Media owns 68% of SiriusXM, traded through its Liberty SiriusXM Group tracking stock.