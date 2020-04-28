Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TE Connectivity: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2020 12:06pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) rose 1% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 9.15% year over year to $1.29, which beat the estimate of $1.00.

Revenue of $3,195,000,000 less by 6.36% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,940,000,000.

Outlook

TE Connectivity hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $2,396,000,000 and $2,396,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 05:03 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2Furl%3Fq%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fevent.on24.com%252Fwcc%252Fr%252F2161183%252F14715E7DF2BB56984834BA9688E40949%26sa%3DD%26usd%3D2%26usg%3DAFQjCNFGYkMYPl6lkIa0E1R5MNsEzHkzFA&eventid=2161183&sessionid=1&key=14715E7DF2BB56984834BA9688E40949&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $101.00

52-week low: $48.62

Price action over last quarter: down 22.98%

Company Overview

TE Connectivity is a leader in the global connectors and sensors industry. TE manufactures and designs products that connect and protect the flow of power and data inside millions of products used by consumers and industries, particularly in mission-critical applications that face harsh environments and require unwavering reliability. The company operates in three segments: transportation, industrial, and communications.

 

Related Articles (TEL)

Earnings Scheduled For April 28, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com