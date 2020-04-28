TE Connectivity: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) rose 1% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 9.15% year over year to $1.29, which beat the estimate of $1.00.

Revenue of $3,195,000,000 less by 6.36% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,940,000,000.

Outlook

TE Connectivity hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $2,396,000,000 and $2,396,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 05:03 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2Furl%3Fq%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fevent.on24.com%252Fwcc%252Fr%252F2161183%252F14715E7DF2BB56984834BA9688E40949%26sa%3DD%26usd%3D2%26usg%3DAFQjCNFGYkMYPl6lkIa0E1R5MNsEzHkzFA&eventid=2161183&sessionid=1&key=14715E7DF2BB56984834BA9688E40949®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $101.00

52-week low: $48.62

Price action over last quarter: down 22.98%

Company Overview

TE Connectivity is a leader in the global connectors and sensors industry. TE manufactures and designs products that connect and protect the flow of power and data inside millions of products used by consumers and industries, particularly in mission-critical applications that face harsh environments and require unwavering reliability. The company operates in three segments: transportation, industrial, and communications.