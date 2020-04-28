Recap: Corning Q1 Earnings
Shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) moved higher by 3% after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 50.00% over the past year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.17.
Revenue of $2,529,000,000 less by 11.26% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,440,000,000.
Outlook
Corning hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 28, 2020
Time: 10:04 AM ET
Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/65o8fta2
Price Action
52-week high: $34.26
52-week low: $17.44
Price action over last quarter: down 20.01%
Company Overview
Corning is a leading supplier of advanced glass substrates used in LCDs, optical fiber, ceramic substrates, and a variety of other materials science products. Corning operates in five segments: display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences. Although headquartered in New York, the company's operations and geographic reach span the globe, with most of Corning's revenue generated in Asia-Pacific.