Recap: Corning Q1 Earnings

Shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) moved higher by 3% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 50.00% over the past year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $2,529,000,000 less by 11.26% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,440,000,000.

Outlook

Corning hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 10:04 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/65o8fta2

Price Action

52-week high: $34.26

52-week low: $17.44

Price action over last quarter: down 20.01%

Company Overview

Corning is a leading supplier of advanced glass substrates used in LCDs, optical fiber, ceramic substrates, and a variety of other materials science products. Corning operates in five segments: display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences. Although headquartered in New York, the company's operations and geographic reach span the globe, with most of Corning's revenue generated in Asia-Pacific.