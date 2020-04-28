Nucor: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) fell 0.8% after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 38.12% year over year to $0.99, which beat the estimate of $0.95.
Revenue of $5,624,000,000 less by 7.76% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,380,000,000.
Outlook
Nucor hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 28, 2020
Time: 12:03 PM ET
Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/913/34267
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $58.70
52-week low: $27.52
Price action over last quarter: down 17.92%
Company Profile
The largest steelmaker in the United States by production volume, Nucor uses electric arc furnaces to produce a wide variety of steel products that service all major end markets. Nucor is involved in every phase of the steelmaking value chain, from collecting and processing scrap to manufacturing value-added fabricated steel products.