Nucor: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) fell 0.8% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 38.12% year over year to $0.99, which beat the estimate of $0.95.

Revenue of $5,624,000,000 less by 7.76% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,380,000,000.

Outlook

Nucor hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 12:03 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/913/34267

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $58.70

52-week low: $27.52

Price action over last quarter: down 17.92%

Company Profile

The largest steelmaker in the United States by production volume, Nucor uses electric arc furnaces to produce a wide variety of steel products that service all major end markets. Nucor is involved in every phase of the steelmaking value chain, from collecting and processing scrap to manufacturing value-added fabricated steel products.