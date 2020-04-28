Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Santander Consumer USA: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2020 11:30am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) surged 10%  after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 101.43% year over year to ($0.01), which beat the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $2,029,000,000 higher by 6.06% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,020,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 10:05 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.santanderconsumerusa.com%2Fhome%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2161166&sessionid=1&key=3F18BF23627570485E8CBDD087D12B1B&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $27.75

52-week low: $9.74

Price action over last quarter: down 45.90%

Company Description

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc is a US-based consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance and third-party servicing. Its core business is the indirect origination of retail installment contracts, principally through manufacturer-franchised dealers in connection with their sale of new and used vehicles to retail consumers. The company operates its business in one reportable segment i.e. Consumer Finance which includes vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, and dealer loans, as well as financial products and services related to motorcycles, RVs, and marine vehicles. It also includes personal loan and point-of-sale financing operations. The company's revenue consists of lease payment received, installments and other income.

 

Related Articles (SC)

Earnings Scheduled For April 28, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com