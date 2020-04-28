AllianceBernstein Holding: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 30.61% over the past year to $0.64, which beat the estimate of $0.59.

Revenue of $874,156,000 higher by 9.89% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $718,420,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 12:02 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o5zcf4md

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $36.06

Company's 52-week low was at $13.24

Price action over last quarter: down 43.13%

Company Profile

AllianceBernstein provides investment management services to institutional (47% of assets under management), retail (37%), and private (16%) clients through products that includes mutual funds, hedge funds, and separately managed accounts. At the end of March 2020, AB had $542 billion in managed assets, composed primarily of fixed-income (54% of AUM) and equity (35%) strategies, with other investments (made up of asset allocation services and certain other alternative investments) accounting for the remainder. The company also provides sell-side research and brokerage services through its Sanford Bernstein subsidiary.