Recap: Shutterstock Q1 Earnings

Shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) were mostly flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 25.71% year over year to $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $161,285,000 less by 1.25% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $166,820,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Shutterstock hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bm7gap5b

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $45.98

Company's 52-week low was at $28.76

Price action over last quarter: down 5.28%

Company Overview

Shutterstock Inc is a U.S.-based company that is primarily engaged in provision of digital contents and digital asset management services. The content segment, whose offerings include photographs, illustrations, vector art, video clips, and music tracks, contributes almost all of the company's revenue. Shutterstock's digital content products are marketed under brands including Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial. Shutterstock is the company's flagship brand and the majority of the company's sales is derived from the company's shutterstock.com website. The company's customers include businesses, marketing agencies, and media organizations. Geographically, North America and Europe jointly account for the majority of the company's revenue.