Recap: Flagstar Bancorp Q1 Earnings
Shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 25.00% year over year to $0.80, which beat the estimate of $0.77.
Revenue of $148,000,000 higher by 17.46% year over year, which beat the estimate of $140,840,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Flagstar Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Apr 28, 2020
Time: 03:01 PM ET
Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/fbc/mediaframe/37772/indexr.html
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $40.00
52-week low: $16.76
Price action over last quarter: down 35.64%
Company Profile
Headquartered in Troy, Mich., Flagstar is a thrift that originates, services, and sells loans across the United States. The bank has around $14.2 billion in assets and $7.8 billion in deposits. First mortgage, second mortgage, and commercial real estate loans collectively compose 88% of the bank's investment portfolio.