Recap: Flagstar Bancorp Q1 Earnings

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 25.00% year over year to $0.80, which beat the estimate of $0.77.

Revenue of $148,000,000 higher by 17.46% year over year, which beat the estimate of $140,840,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Flagstar Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 03:01 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/fbc/mediaframe/37772/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $40.00

52-week low: $16.76

Price action over last quarter: down 35.64%

Company Profile

Headquartered in Troy, Mich., Flagstar is a thrift that originates, services, and sells loans across the United States. The bank has around $14.2 billion in assets and $7.8 billion in deposits. First mortgage, second mortgage, and commercial real estate loans collectively compose 88% of the bank's investment portfolio.