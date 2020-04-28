Pacific Premier Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) remained unaffected at $19.84 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 31.75% over the past year to $0.43, which missed the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $123,650,000 higher by 3.83% year over year, which beat the estimate of $107,980,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 10:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ppbi/mediaframe/36689/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $34.90

52-week low: $13.93

Price action over last quarter: down 36.69%

Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. It offers cash management, electronic banking services, credit facilities and retirement accounts, among others.