Pacific Premier Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2020 9:28am   Comments
Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) remained unaffected at $19.84 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 31.75% over the past year to $0.43, which missed the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $123,650,000 higher by 3.83% year over year, which beat the estimate of $107,980,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 10:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ppbi/mediaframe/36689/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $34.90

52-week low: $13.93

Price action over last quarter: down 36.69%

Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. It offers cash management, electronic banking services, credit facilities and retirement accounts, among others.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

