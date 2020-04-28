Market Overview

First Commonwealth: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2020 9:28am   Comments
Shares of First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 80.00% year over year to $0.05.

Revenue of $87,394,000 higher by 3.04% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $89,250,000.

Looking Ahead

First Commonwealth hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

First Commonwealth hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2020

Time: 04:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/fcf/mediaframe/37308/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $14.93

Company's 52-week low was at $7.86

Price action over last quarter: down 30.42%

Company Description

First Commonwealth Financial Corp functions in the financial services sector in the United States. Operating through its subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank, it offers a range of consumer and commercial banking services such as personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit and various kinds of loans. It also provides trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products through the Bank. The company earns the majority of its revenue through net interest income.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

