Opus Bank: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) were unchanged at $17.76 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 9.37% year over year to $0.35, which beat the estimate of $0.34.

Revenue of $64,976,000 rose by 4.96% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $62,110,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Opus Bank hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $28.37

Company's 52-week low was at $13.07

Price action over last quarter: down 32.85%

Company Overview

Opus Bank is the United States-based commercial bank. It provides banking products, services, and solutions such as checking, savings, loans, credit cards, debit cards, commercial banking, corporate finance, and others. The bank generates its revenue in the form of interest income.