Turning Point Brands: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2020 8:32am   Comments
Shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 18.60% year over year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $90,689,000 less by 1.02% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $83,700,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 06:04 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/tpb/mediaframe/37378/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $57.06

52-week low: $14.09

Price action over last quarter: down 14.92%

Company Description

Turning Point Brands Inc operates as an independent provider of Other Tobacco Products (OTP) in the U.S. It offers a wide range of products across the OTP spectrum including moist snuff tobacco (MST), loose-leaf chewing tobacco, premium cigarette papers, make- your-own (MYO) cigar wraps, cigars, liquid vapor products, and tobacco vaporizer products. It operates in three segments Smokeless products; Smoking products and NewGen products. Its portfolio of brands in the OTP industry includes Stoker's in the Smokeless segment, Zig-Zag in the Smoking segment, and VaporBeast and VaporFi in the NewGen segment.

 

