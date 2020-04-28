Turning Point Brands: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 18.60% year over year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.31.
Revenue of $90,689,000 less by 1.02% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $83,700,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 28, 2020
Time: 06:04 AM ET
Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/tpb/mediaframe/37378/indexr.html
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $57.06
52-week low: $14.09
Price action over last quarter: down 14.92%
Company Description
Turning Point Brands Inc operates as an independent provider of Other Tobacco Products (OTP) in the U.S. It offers a wide range of products across the OTP spectrum including moist snuff tobacco (MST), loose-leaf chewing tobacco, premium cigarette papers, make- your-own (MYO) cigar wraps, cigars, liquid vapor products, and tobacco vaporizer products. It operates in three segments Smokeless products; Smoking products and NewGen products. Its portfolio of brands in the OTP industry includes Stoker's in the Smokeless segment, Zig-Zag in the Smoking segment, and VaporBeast and VaporFi in the NewGen segment.