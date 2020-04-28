Market Overview

Recap: Sharps Compliance Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2020 8:26am   Comments
Shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) were unchanged at $7.63 after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 42.86% over the past year to ($0.10), which missed the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $10,414,000 rose by 10.19% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $10,600,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Sharps Compliance hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 03:03 PM ET

Webcast URL: http://investor.sharpsinc.com/

Technicals

52-week high: $8.20

52-week low: $3.08

Price action over last quarter: Up 77.44%

Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp is a United States-based provider of waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous. It offers a range of services including, Sharps Recovery System, TakeAway Medication Recovery System, MedSafe, Route-Based Pickup Service, TakeAway Recycle System, ComplianceTRAC, Universal Waste Ship back Systems and other solutions. It also offers route-based pickup service in regions of the Northeast portion of the United States as well as in Texas and Louisiana.

 

