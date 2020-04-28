Yandex: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) rose 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 31.03% year over year to $0.20.

Revenue of $604,700,000 higher by 4.98% year over year.

Guidance

Yandex hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Yandex hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 09:03 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nh557czy

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $48.95

Company's 52-week low was at $27.93

Price action over last quarter: down 17.18%

Company Profile

Yandex NV is an internet and technology company and operating internet search engines in Russia. It builds products and services powered by machine learning. The company operates through following segments namely, Search and Portal; Taxi; E-commerce; Classifieds; Media Services; Other Bets and Experiments. Search and Portal segment offers services in Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan which generates most of the revenue.