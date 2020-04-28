Polaris: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII) were mostly flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 79.63% year over year to $0.22, which missed the estimate of $0.55.

Revenue of $1,405,000,000 less by 6.08% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,410,000,000.

Guidance

Polaris hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Polaris hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 10:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/pii/mediaframe/36796/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $104.37

52-week low: $37.35

Price action over last quarter: down 28.59%

Company Overview

Polaris designs and manufactures off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility purposes, snowmobiles, small vehicles, and on-road vehicles, including motorcycles and low-emission vehicles, along with the related replacement parts, garments, and accessories. The firm entered the aftermarket parts segment in 2016, tying up with Transamerican Auto Parts and then tapped into boats through the acquisition on Boat Holdings in 2018 and Larson in 2019, offering exposure to new segments of the outdoor lifestyle market. Polaris products retailed through 2,250 dealers in North America and through 1,400 international dealers as well as 32 subsidiaries and 85 distributors in more than 120 countries outside North America at the end of 2019.