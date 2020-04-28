10 Stocks To Watch For April 28, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $11.90 billion before the opening bell. Pfizer shares rose 1.4% to $38.87 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: PFE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $11.90 billion before the opening bell. Pfizer shares rose 1.4% to $38.87 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) to post quarterly earnings at $10.8 per share on revenue of $40.76 billion after the closing bell. Alphabet shares declined 0.5% to close at $1,270.86 on Monday.

(NASDAQ: GOOGL) to post quarterly earnings at $10.8 per share on revenue of $40.76 billion after the closing bell. Alphabet shares declined 0.5% to close at $1,270.86 on Monday. Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued downbeat earnings forecast for the third quarter. Sanmina shares dipped 7% to $25.95 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: SANM) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued downbeat earnings forecast for the third quarter. Sanmina shares dipped 7% to $25.95 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $17.21 billion. UPS shares gained 0.3% to $102.87 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: UPS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $17.21 billion. UPS shares gained 0.3% to $102.87 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to have earned $1.68 per share on revenue of $10.92 billion in the latest quarter. Caterpillar will release earnings before the markets open. Caterpillar shares slipped 0.1% to $115.09 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

