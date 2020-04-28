Market Overview

10 Stocks To Watch For April 28, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2020 4:04am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $11.90 billion before the opening bell. Pfizer shares rose 1.4% to $38.87 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) to post quarterly earnings at $10.8 per share on revenue of $40.76 billion after the closing bell. Alphabet shares declined 0.5% to close at $1,270.86 on Monday.
  • Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued downbeat earnings forecast for the third quarter. Sanmina shares dipped 7% to $25.95 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $17.21 billion. UPS shares gained 0.3% to $102.87 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to have earned $1.68 per share on revenue of $10.92 billion in the latest quarter. Caterpillar will release earnings before the markets open. Caterpillar shares slipped 0.1% to $115.09 in after-hours trading.

  • F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and issued strong outlook for the current quarter. F5 Networks shares jumped 12.3% to $147.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $13.14 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares gained 0.4% to $134.97 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the opening bell, 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $7.91 billion. 3M shares rose 0.7% to $154.65 in after-hours trading.
  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE: KDP) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper shares surged 6% to $27.41 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the markets close, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $33.10 billion. Ford shares gained 6.2% to close at $5.17 on Monday.

