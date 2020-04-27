Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AUD/USD Forecast: At Over One-Month High, Could Continue Advancing
Valeria Bednarik , FXStreet  
 
April 27, 2020 4:28pm   Comments
Share:
AUD/USD Forecast: At Over One-Month High, Could Continue Advancing

AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6462

  • Rising equities underpinned the pair, weaker commodities capped the upside.
  • AUD/USD at over one-month high, could continue advancing. 

The Aussie advanced against its American rival during Asian trading hours, led by the better market mood, although there was no follow-through in the following sessions. The pair reached a daily high of 0.6471 but spent most of the day consolidating around the 0.6460 region, where it stands ahead of Tuesday’s opening. Retreating commodities, with gold down to $1,710 a troy once a WTI losing $15.00 per barrel, capped advances. Australia won’t release macroeconomic data this Tuesday.

AUD/USD Short-Term Technical Outlook

The AUD/USD pair is trading at its highest in over one month and further gains will be directly linked to the market’s mood. From a technical point of view, the risk is skewed to the upside, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair is above bullish moving averages. The RSI indicator consolidates at overbought levels, while the Momentum eased amid the latest range-trading. The former high at 0.6441 is now the immediate support.

Support levels: 0.6440 0.6405 0.6370

Resistance levels: 0.6480 0.6510 0.6545

Image sourced from Pixabay

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: AUD/USDEarnings News Emerging Markets Global Economics Markets General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com