AUD/USD Forecast: At Over One-Month High, Could Continue Advancing

AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6462

Rising equities underpinned the pair, weaker commodities capped the upside.

AUD/USD at over one-month high, could continue advancing.

The Aussie advanced against its American rival during Asian trading hours, led by the better market mood, although there was no follow-through in the following sessions. The pair reached a daily high of 0.6471 but spent most of the day consolidating around the 0.6460 region, where it stands ahead of Tuesday’s opening. Retreating commodities, with gold down to $1,710 a troy once a WTI losing $15.00 per barrel, capped advances. Australia won’t release macroeconomic data this Tuesday.

AUD/USD Short-Term Technical Outlook

The AUD/USD pair is trading at its highest in over one month and further gains will be directly linked to the market’s mood. From a technical point of view, the risk is skewed to the upside, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair is above bullish moving averages. The RSI indicator consolidates at overbought levels, while the Momentum eased amid the latest range-trading. The former high at 0.6441 is now the immediate support.

Support levels: 0.6440 0.6405 0.6370

Resistance levels: 0.6480 0.6510 0.6545

