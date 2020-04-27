Recap: F5 Networks Q2 Earnings

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 13.23% over the past year to $2.23, which beat the estimate of $1.95.

Revenue of $583,449,000 rose by 7.08% year over year, which beat the estimate of $559,040,000.

Guidance

Q3 EPS expected between $1.91 and $1.84.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $555,000,000 and $585,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.f5.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2161499&sessionid=1&key=DD6E98E0FDFB2EABBAD01E63C2C41C49®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $168.94

Company's 52-week low was at $79.78

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.90%

Company Description

F5 Networks is a market leader in the application delivery controller market. The company sells products for networking traffic, security, and policy management. Its products ensure applications are safely routed in efficient manners within on-premises data centers and across cloud environments. More than half of its revenue is based on providing services, and its three customer verticals are enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The Seattle-based firm was incorporated in 1996 and generates sales globally.