Avnet: Q3 Earnings Insights

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 65.14% over the past year to $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.32.

Revenue of $4,310,000,000 lower by 8.28% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,060,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Webcast URL: https://veracast.com/webcasts/avt/earnings/93100652.cfm

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $49.03

Company's 52-week low was at $17.85

Price action over last quarter: down 29.61%

Company Profile

Avnet is a leading value-added distributor of electronic components. The company's customer base is composed of original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, electronic manufacturing services, or EMS, providers and original design manufacturers, or ODMs. The firm operates in two groups--electronic components and Farnell, the latter of which was acquired by Avnet in October 2016.